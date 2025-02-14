Princeton puts road win streak on the line against Brown

Princeton Tigers (16-6, 5-2 Ivy League) at Brown Bears (10-10, 2-5 Ivy League) Providence, Rhode Island; Friday, 7 p.m. EST…

Princeton Tigers (16-6, 5-2 Ivy League) at Brown Bears (10-10, 2-5 Ivy League)

Providence, Rhode Island; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -4.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton will try to keep its four-game road win streak intact when the Tigers play Brown.

The Bears are 5-4 on their home court. Brown is sixth in the Ivy League scoring 72.7 points while shooting 45.0% from the field.

The Tigers are 5-2 in conference games. Princeton ranks second in the Ivy League giving up 71.0 points while holding opponents to 43.8% shooting.

Brown averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 8.1 per game Princeton gives up. Princeton averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Brown allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kino Lilly Jr. is scoring 18.8 points per game with 2.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Bears. Aaron Cooley is averaging 10.3 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 45.2% over the last 10 games.

Blake Peters averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 10.1 points while shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc. Xaivian Lee is averaging 16.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 3-7, averaging 70.5 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 74.7 points, 34.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.