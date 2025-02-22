Price, Fresno State Bulldogs square off against the Air Force Falcons

Fresno State Bulldogs (5-22, 1-15 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (3-23, 0-15 MWC) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

Fresno State Bulldogs (5-22, 1-15 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (3-23, 0-15 MWC)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Falcons -1.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ethan Taylor and Air Force host Elijah Price and Fresno State in MWC action Saturday.

The Falcons have gone 2-11 at home. Air Force is 1-7 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.8 turnovers per game.

The Bulldogs are 1-15 in MWC play. Fresno State has a 1-19 record against teams over .500.

Air Force’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 9.4 per game Fresno State gives up. Fresno State averages 71.5 points per game, 1.0 fewer than the 72.5 Air Force allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor is averaging 14.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Falcons. Luke Kearney is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

Jalen Weaver averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 31.6% from beyond the arc. Alex Crawford is shooting 44.1% and averaging 13.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 0-10, averaging 61.0 points, 29.5 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 68.9 points, 27.8 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

