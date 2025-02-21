Presbyterian visits Radford after Maclin’s 20-point showing

Presbyterian Blue Hose (11-17, 4-9 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (17-11, 7-6 Big South) Radford, Virginia; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST…

Presbyterian Blue Hose (11-17, 4-9 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (17-11, 7-6 Big South)

Radford, Virginia; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Radford hosts Presbyterian after Brandon Maclin scored 20 points in Radford’s 77-53 win over the UNC Asheville Bulldogs.

The Highlanders are 9-2 on their home court. Radford is second in the Big South in team defense, allowing 70.5 points while holding opponents to 43.4% shooting.

The Blue Hose are 4-9 in Big South play. Presbyterian is seventh in the Big South scoring 74.9 points per game and is shooting 47.1%.

Radford is shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 45.7% Presbyterian allows to opponents. Presbyterian averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Radford gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarvis Moss is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Highlanders. Maclin is averaging 12.5 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jaylen Peterson is averaging 6.3 points, six rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Blue Hose. Kory Mincy is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 5-5, averaging 73.0 points, 28.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Blue Hose: 3-7, averaging 73.1 points, 27.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

