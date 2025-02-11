Presbyterian visits Charleston Southern after Kelly’s 31-point game

Presbyterian Blue Hose (10-15, 3-7 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (9-17, 5-6 Big South) North Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday,…

Presbyterian Blue Hose (10-15, 3-7 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (9-17, 5-6 Big South)

North Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern faces Presbyterian after Taje’ Kelly scored 31 points in Charleston Southern’s 79-72 victory against the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs.

The Buccaneers have gone 6-4 in home games. Charleston Southern ranks second in the Big South in rebounding with 33.8 rebounds. Kelly leads the Buccaneers with 9.1 boards.

The Blue Hose are 3-7 in conference matchups. Presbyterian has a 7-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Charleston Southern’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Presbyterian allows. Presbyterian averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Charleston Southern gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daylen Berry is shooting 31.4% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, while averaging 14.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals. Kelly is averaging 23.8 points and 9.1 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Kory Mincy is averaging 15.2 points, 3.9 assists and 1.6 steals for the Blue Hose. Kobe Stewart is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 4-6, averaging 74.9 points, 32.0 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.

Blue Hose: 3-7, averaging 70.3 points, 29.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

