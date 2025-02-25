Presbyterian takes on UNC Asheville after Kindseth’s 28-point game

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-25, 0-14 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (6-21, 4-10 Big South) Clinton, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30…

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-25, 0-14 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (6-21, 4-10 Big South)

Clinton, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian hosts UNC Asheville after Paige Kindseth scored 28 points in Presbyterian’s 78-71 victory over the Radford Highlanders.

The Blue Hose have gone 2-10 at home. Presbyterian is 0-11 against opponents with a winning record.

The Bulldogs are 0-14 in Big South play. UNC Asheville is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Presbyterian is shooting 37.1% from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points lower than the 44.2% UNC Asheville allows to opponents. UNC Asheville’s 36.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.5 percentage points lower than Presbyterian has given up to its opponents (42.6%).

The Blue Hose and Bulldogs square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kishyah Anderson is averaging 13.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Blue Hose. Kindseth is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

Abigail Wilson is averaging 10.5 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Dakota McCaughan is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Hose: 2-8, averaging 58.2 points, 31.5 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 0-10, averaging 53.1 points, 26.9 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 33.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

