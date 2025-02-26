Presbyterian hosts UNC Asheville after Kindseth’s 28-point showing

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-25, 0-14 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (6-21, 4-10 Big South) Clinton, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30…

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-25, 0-14 Big South) at Presbyterian Blue Hose (6-21, 4-10 Big South)

Clinton, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian plays UNC Asheville after Paige Kindseth scored 28 points in Presbyterian’s 78-71 win over the Radford Highlanders.

The Blue Hose have gone 2-10 at home. Presbyterian has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bulldogs are 0-14 against Big South opponents. UNC Asheville averages 17.6 turnovers per game and is 2-9 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Presbyterian is shooting 37.1% from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points lower than the 44.2% UNC Asheville allows to opponents. UNC Asheville averages 57.3 points per game, 8.4 fewer points than the 65.7 Presbyterian allows.

The Blue Hose and Bulldogs square off Wednesday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shelby Fiddler is shooting 28.2% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Hose, while averaging 6.1 points. Kishyah Anderson is averaging 14.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

Dakota McCaughan averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 8.1 points while shooting 29.1% from beyond the arc. Abigail Wilson is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Hose: 2-8, averaging 58.2 points, 31.5 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 0-10, averaging 53.1 points, 26.9 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 33.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

