Presbyterian faces South Carolina Upstate on 5-game slide

Presbyterian Blue Hose (4-18, 2-7 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-17, 2-7 Big South)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian is looking to stop its five-game skid with a win against South Carolina Upstate.

The Spartans have gone 4-6 in home games. South Carolina Upstate allows 70.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 17.1 points per game.

The Blue Hose are 2-7 in Big South play. Presbyterian gives up 65.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 14.2 points per game.

South Carolina Upstate scores 53.3 points per game, 12.2 fewer points than the 65.5 Presbyterian gives up. Presbyterian averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game South Carolina Upstate gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cassie Gallagher is scoring 9.0 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Spartans. Gwen Jenkins is averaging 0.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Daniella Velez is averaging 2.7 points for the Blue Hose. Kishyah Anderson is averaging 14.6 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 40.7% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 3-7, averaging 56.0 points, 34.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Blue Hose: 3-7, averaging 55.2 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 35.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.