Pratt and Milwaukee host Purdue Fort Wayne

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (15-8, 8-4 Horizon League) at Milwaukee Panthers (15-7, 8-3 Horizon League) Milwaukee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST…

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (15-8, 8-4 Horizon League) at Milwaukee Panthers (15-7, 8-3 Horizon League)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -3.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee hosts Purdue Fort Wayne after Erik Pratt scored 20 points in Milwaukee’s 79-59 victory over the Northern Kentucky Norse.

The Panthers have gone 9-1 at home. Milwaukee leads the Horizon League with 41.9 points in the paint led by Themus Fulks averaging 8.5.

The Mastodons are 8-4 against conference opponents. Purdue Fort Wayne averages 83.0 points and has outscored opponents by 8.3 points per game.

Milwaukee is shooting 47.0% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 46.3% Purdue Fort Wayne allows to opponents. Purdue Fort Wayne averages 12.3 more points per game (83.0) than Milwaukee allows to opponents (70.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Fulks is averaging 15.1 points, 5.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Panthers. Jamichael Stillwell is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

Jalen Jackson is averaging 20 points, 3.3 assists and 1.9 steals for the Mastodons. Rasheed Bello is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-3, averaging 76.8 points, 36.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Mastodons: 6-4, averaging 80.8 points, 25.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

