Prairie View A&M visits Grambling on 4-game road skid

Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-21, 3-9 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (8-17, 5-7 SWAC)

Grambling, Louisiana; Monday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M will attempt to end its four-game road skid when the Panthers play Grambling.

The Tigers have gone 4-5 at home. Grambling is second in the SWAC in team defense, giving up 69.6 points while holding opponents to 43.3% shooting.

The Panthers are 3-9 in conference matchups. Prairie View A&M has a 3-13 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Grambling is shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points lower than the 50.6% Prairie View A&M allows to opponents. Prairie View A&M averages 73.9 points per game, 4.3 more than the 69.6 Grambling gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikale Stevenson is averaging 11 points, four assists and 1.9 steals for the Tigers. Kintavious Dozier is averaging 13.6 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 46.2% over the last 10 games.

Tanahj Pettway is averaging 17.7 points for the Panthers. Braelon Bush is averaging 17.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 65.6 points, 30.2 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Panthers: 2-8, averaging 70.6 points, 29.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

