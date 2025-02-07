Prairie View A&M faces Bethune-Cookman, looks to stop 5-game slide

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (7-15, 4-6 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-14, 2-8 SWAC) Prairie View, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (7-15, 4-6 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-14, 2-8 SWAC)

Prairie View, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M enters the matchup against Bethune-Cookman after losing five in a row.

The Panthers have gone 4-4 in home games. Prairie View A&M is sixth in the SWAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 68.7 points while holding opponents to 41.2% shooting.

The Wildcats are 4-6 in SWAC play.

Prairie View A&M is shooting 39.5% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 38.1% Bethune-Cookman allows to opponents. Bethune-Cookman averages 60.9 points per game, 7.8 fewer points than the 68.7 Prairie View A&M allows.

The Panthers and Wildcats match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Crystal Schultz is scoring 9.2 points per game and averaging 1.6 rebounds for the Panthers. Ash’a Thompson is averaging 8.4 points and 3.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Asianae Nicholson is averaging 12.4 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Wildcats. Daimoni Dorsey is averaging 7.9 points and 2.4 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 2-8, averaging 56.0 points, 28.8 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 59.1 points, 36.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.