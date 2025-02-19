Prairie View A&M and Mississippi Valley State square off for conference matchup

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (4-20, 3-10 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (6-16, 3-10 SWAC) Prairie View, Texas; Thursday,…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (4-20, 3-10 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (6-16, 3-10 SWAC)

Prairie View, Texas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M hosts Mississippi Valley State in a matchup of SWAC teams.

The Panthers have gone 5-4 in home games. Prairie View A&M allows 69.4 points and has been outscored by 8.6 points per game.

The Delta Devils are 3-10 against conference opponents. Mississippi Valley State has a 0-9 record against opponents over .500.

Prairie View A&M is shooting 39.7% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points lower than the 43.3% Mississippi Valley State allows to opponents. Mississippi Valley State averages 58.1 points per game, 11.3 fewer points than the 69.4 Prairie View A&M gives up.

The Panthers and Delta Devils face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adreanna Waddle is averaging four points and 1.6 blocks for the Panthers. Crystal Schultz is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

D’Yanna Maxey is shooting 38.0% and averaging 10.7 points for the Delta Devils. Jaylia Reed is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 57.7 points, 27.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Delta Devils: 3-7, averaging 60.0 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.