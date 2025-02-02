Pozzato’s 22 lead Evansville past Belmont 80-75

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gabriel Pozzato scored 22 points as Evansville beat Belmont 80-75 on Sunday. Pozzato shot 6 for…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gabriel Pozzato scored 22 points as Evansville beat Belmont 80-75 on Sunday.

Pozzato shot 6 for 11 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 9 of 10 from the free-throw line for the Purple Aces (9-14, 6-6 Missouri Valley Conference). Tayshawn Comer scored 19 points and added five rebounds and six assists. Connor Turnbull finished 6 of 11 from the field to finish with 14 points, while adding six rebounds and three blocks.

The Bruins (15-8, 7-5) were led by Jonathan Pierre, who recorded 19 points. Sam Orme added 15 points for Belmont. Isaiah Walker also had 10 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

Pozzato scored nine points in the first half and Evansville went into the break trailing 38-37. Pozzato scored 13 second-half points and Evansville secured the victory after a second half that featured nine lead changes and was tied nine times.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

