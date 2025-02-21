Pozzato and Evansville host UIC

Evansville Purple Aces (11-17, 8-9 MVC) at UIC Flames (16-12, 8-9 MVC) Chicago; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Evansville…

Evansville Purple Aces (11-17, 8-9 MVC) at UIC Flames (16-12, 8-9 MVC)

Chicago; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville visits UIC after Gabriel Pozzato scored 22 points in Evansville’s 79-74 win over the Indiana State Sycamores.

The Flames are 8-5 in home games. UIC is 8-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Purple Aces are 8-9 in MVC play. Evansville is ninth in the MVC with 13.0 assists per game led by Tayshawn Comer averaging 4.1.

UIC’s average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Evansville allows. Evansville has shot at a 43.2% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points fewer than the 44.5% shooting opponents of UIC have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javon Jackson is averaging 12.5 points and 1.6 steals for the Flames. Ahmad Henderson II is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

Cameron Haffner is shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Aces, while averaging 12.7 points. Comer is averaging 20 points and 5.4 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 4-6, averaging 73.9 points, 28.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Purple Aces: 5-5, averaging 73.0 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.