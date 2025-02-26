Pozzato and Evansville host Drake

Drake Bulldogs (25-3, 15-3 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (11-18, 8-10 MVC) Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Drake Bulldogs (25-3, 15-3 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (11-18, 8-10 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -8.5; over/under is 123.5

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville hosts Drake after Gabriel Pozzato scored 23 points in Evansville’s 82-77 loss to the UIC Flames.

The Purple Aces have gone 7-8 in home games. Evansville ranks ninth in the MVC with 13.1 assists per game led by Tayshawn Comer averaging 4.2.

The Bulldogs have gone 15-3 against MVC opponents. Drake is second in the MVC with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Cam Manyawu averaging 2.3.

Evansville is shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 44.6% Drake allows to opponents. Drake has shot at a 49.0% clip from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points above the 42.2% shooting opponents of Evansville have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Comer is shooting 38.6% and averaging 16.1 points for the Purple Aces. Pozzato is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games.

Bennett Stirtz is averaging 19 points, six assists and 2.3 steals for the Bulldogs. Tavion Banks is averaging 10.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Aces: 5-5, averaging 72.5 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 71.2 points, 27.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

