Pozzato and Evansville defeat Indiana State 79-74

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Gabriel Pozzato scored 22 points, Tayshawn Comer added 21 and Evansville defeated Indiana State 79-74 on Wednesday night.

Pozzato shot 7 of 16 from the field, including 1 for 9 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 8 from the line for the Purple Aces (11-17, 8-9 Missouri Valley Conference). Comer added five rebounds and five assists. Joshua Hughes shot 7 for 12, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points, while adding 10 rebounds.

Jaden Daughtry finished with 23 points and six rebounds for the Sycamores (13-15, 7-10). Samage Teel added 21 points and nine assists. Kmani Doughty also recorded 10 points.

Comer scored a team-high 13 points in the second half.

Both teams play Saturday. Evansville visits UIC and Indiana State squares off against Belmont on the road.

