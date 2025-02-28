Powell leads Georgia Tech against NC State after 26-point game

NC State Wolfpack (11-17, 4-13 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (14-14, 8-9 ACC) Atlanta; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

NC State Wolfpack (11-17, 4-13 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (14-14, 8-9 ACC)

Atlanta; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech plays NC State after Duncan Powell scored 26 points in Georgia Tech’s 73-67 victory over the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The Yellow Jackets are 12-5 on their home court. Georgia Tech averages 11.4 turnovers per game and is 7-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Wolfpack are 4-13 against conference opponents. NC State ranks sixth in the ACC giving up 70.0 points while holding opponents to 45.5% shooting.

Georgia Tech is shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 45.5% NC State allows to opponents. NC State has shot at a 42.9% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points above the 42.1% shooting opponents of Georgia Tech have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lance Terry is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets. Naithan George is averaging 17.7 points and 4.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Marcus Hill is shooting 46.4% and averaging 11.9 points for the Wolfpack. Dontrez Styles is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 6-4, averaging 72.1 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Wolfpack: 2-8, averaging 66.8 points, 28.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.