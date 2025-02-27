Poulakidas leads Yale against Dartmouth after 28-point game

Yale Bulldogs (18-6, 11-0 Ivy League) at Dartmouth Big Green (13-11, 7-4 Ivy League) Hanover, New Hampshire; Friday, 5 p.m.…

Hanover, New Hampshire; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Yale plays Dartmouth after John Poulakidas scored 28 points in Yale’s 90-64 victory over the Columbia Lions.

The Big Green are 8-3 on their home court. Dartmouth averages 11.0 turnovers per game and is 6-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Bulldogs are 11-0 in conference matchups. Yale leads the Ivy League scoring 83.7 points per game while shooting 49.9%.

Dartmouth scores 78.8 points, 8.8 more per game than the 70.0 Yale allows. Yale has shot at a 49.9% rate from the field this season, 7.0 percentage points above the 42.9% shooting opponents of Dartmouth have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Cornish is shooting 41.8% and averaging 17.0 points for the Big Green. Brandon Mitchell-Day is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

Poulakidas averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 19.5 points while shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc. Nick Townsend is averaging 18 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Green: 6-4, averaging 78.3 points, 35.6 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 4.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 10-0, averaging 86.7 points, 36.4 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

