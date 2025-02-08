Poulakidas’ 32 and Mbeng’s triple-double lead Yale over Cornell 103-88

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — John Poulakidas scored 32 points and Bez Mbeng had a double double, the second in Yale…

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — John Poulakidas scored 32 points and Bez Mbeng had a double double, the second in Yale history, to lead the Bulldogs over Cornell 103-88 on Saturday.

Poulakidas went 12 of 18 from the field (6 for 10 from 3-point range) for the Bulldogs (14-6, 7-0 Ivy League). Nick Townsend added 25 points while shooting 11 of 13 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line while they also had six rebounds and five assists. Bez Mbeng had 15 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists.. The Bulldogs extended their winning streak to eight games.

The Big Red (13-7, 5-2) were led by Cooper Noard, who recorded 28 points. AK Okereke, Adam Tsang Hinton and Nazir Williams all scored 14 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Friday. Yale hosts Pennsylvania and Cornell goes on the road to play Harvard.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.