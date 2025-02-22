Poulakidas’ 28 points lead Yale in 90-64 rout of Columbia

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — John Poulakidas’ 28 points helped Yale defeat Columbia 90-64 on Saturday night. Poulakidas shot 11…

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — John Poulakidas’ 28 points helped Yale defeat Columbia 90-64 on Saturday night.

Poulakidas shot 11 of 19 from the field, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Bulldogs (18-6, 11-0 Ivy League). Samson Aletan scored 18 points while finishing 9 of 10 from the floor and added six rebounds. Bez Mbeng shot 4 for 11 (0 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points, while adding 10 rebounds and 10 assists. The Bulldogs extended their winning streak to 12 games.

Josiah Cunningham finished with 16 points and four steals for the Lions (12-12, 1-10). Avery Brown added 14 points for Columbia. Blair Thompson also had eight points.

Both teams next play Friday. Yale visits Dartmouth and Columbia takes on Princeton at home.

