Portland wins 87-67 against Pepperdine

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Max Mackinnon’s 27 points helped Portland defeat Pepperdine 87-67 on Thursday.

Mackinnon also had seven rebounds for the Pilots (12-18, 7-10 West Coast Conference). Chris Austin scored 17 points and added eight rebounds. Austin Rapp went 6 of 14 from the field to finish with 13 points, while adding 10 rebounds and three blocks.

The Waves (10-20, 4-13) were led by Dovydas Butka, who recorded 18 points and two steals. Stefan Todorovic added 12 points and seven rebounds for Pepperdine. Boubacar Coulibaly also had 12 points.

Portland went into the break trailing 37-33. Mackinnon scored 18 points in the second half to help lead Portland the victory.

