Portland visits San Diego following Shearer’s 24-point game

Portland Pilots (20-3, 9-3 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (4-17, 0-12 WCC)

San Diego; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland visits San Diego after Emme Shearer scored 24 points in Portland’s 76-52 win over the Pepperdine Waves.

The Toreros have gone 3-8 at home. San Diego is 3-5 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 16.5 turnovers per game.

The Pilots are 9-3 in WCC play.

San Diego is shooting 39.9% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 39.7% Portland allows to opponents. Portland averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game San Diego allows.

The Toreros and Pilots meet Thursday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kylie Horstmeyer is scoring 11.5 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Toreros. Truitt Reilly is averaging 13.4 points and 7.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Shearer is shooting 50.0% and averaging 16.5 points for the Pilots. Maisie Burnham is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toreros: 0-10, averaging 59.4 points, 29.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Pilots: 7-3, averaging 75.4 points, 33.1 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 10.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

