Portland State visits Northern Colorado after Fitzgerald’s 25-point game

Portland State Vikings (4-17, 1-11 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (11-13, 4-9 Big Sky)

Greeley, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State takes on Northern Colorado after Alaya Fitzgerald scored 25 points in Portland State’s 83-67 loss to the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

The Bears have gone 9-3 in home games. Northern Colorado ranks sixth in the Big Sky with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Tatum West averaging 2.4.

The Vikings have gone 1-11 against Big Sky opponents. Portland State is 2-10 against opponents over .500.

Northern Colorado’s average of 5.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Portland State allows. Portland State averages 55.3 points per game, 4.4 fewer than the 59.7 Northern Colorado gives up.

The Bears and Vikings face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: London Gamble is scoring 9.5 points per game and averaging 1.8 rebounds for the Bears. Julia Riley is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Fitzgerald is shooting 29.4% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, while averaging 12.8 points. Kyleigh Brown is shooting 36.6% and averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 4-6, averaging 58.4 points, 26.7 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points per game.

Vikings: 1-9, averaging 55.4 points, 28.5 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

