Portland State visits Montana State following Morales’ 28-point game

Portland State Vikings (4-20, 1-14 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (25-2, 15-0 Big Sky)

Bozeman, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State hosts Portland State after Esmeralda Morales scored 28 points in Montana State’s 98-66 win over the Montana Grizzlies.

The Bobcats have gone 12-0 at home. Montana State ranks eighth in the Big Sky with 20.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Marah Dykstra averaging 3.8.

The Vikings are 1-14 in Big Sky play. Portland State ranks eighth in the Big Sky allowing 68.2 points while holding opponents to 41.3% shooting.

Montana State averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 6.6 per game Portland State allows. Portland State averages 56.1 points per game, 0.7 more than the 55.4 Montana State gives up.

The Bobcats and Vikings face off Thursday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morales is averaging 15.1 points, 3.7 assists and 1.9 steals for the Bobcats. Dykstra is averaging 11.7 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 42.7% over the past 10 games.

Alaya Fitzgerald is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Vikings. Kyleigh Brown is averaging 9.9 points and 2.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 10-0, averaging 72.5 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 16.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.8 points per game.

Vikings: 0-10, averaging 57.3 points, 27.5 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

