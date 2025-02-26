Portland State visits Montana State after Morales’ 28-point game

Portland State Vikings (4-20, 1-14 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (25-2, 15-0 Big Sky) Bozeman, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

Portland State Vikings (4-20, 1-14 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (25-2, 15-0 Big Sky)

Bozeman, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State hosts Portland State after Esmeralda Morales scored 28 points in Montana State’s 98-66 win against the Montana Grizzlies.

The Bobcats are 12-0 on their home court. Montana State is second in the Big Sky with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Taylee Chirrick averaging 1.7.

The Vikings are 1-14 in conference matchups. Portland State is 1-13 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Montana State averages 72.4 points per game, 4.2 more points than the 68.2 Portland State gives up. Portland State has shot at a 38.5% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points less than the 38.9% shooting opponents of Montana State have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morales is averaging 15.1 points, 3.7 assists and 1.9 steals for the Bobcats. Marah Dykstra is averaging 11.7 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 42.7% over the last 10 games.

Alaya Fitzgerald is averaging 13 points for the Vikings. Kyleigh Brown is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 10-0, averaging 72.5 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 16.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.8 points per game.

Vikings: 0-10, averaging 57.3 points, 27.5 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

