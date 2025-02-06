Portland State Vikings face the Idaho Vandals on 5-game slide

Idaho Vandals (15-6, 7-3 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (4-14, 1-8 Big Sky) Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST…

Idaho Vandals (15-6, 7-3 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (4-14, 1-8 Big Sky)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State comes into the matchup against Idaho as losers of five games in a row.

The Vikings are 3-7 in home games. Portland State is 1-10 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Vandals are 7-3 in Big Sky play. Idaho is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Portland State makes 37.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than Idaho has allowed to its opponents (34.6%). Idaho has shot at a 39.3% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points below the 40.8% shooting opponents of Portland State have averaged.

The Vikings and Vandals face off Thursday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alaya Fitzgerald is averaging 11.7 points for the Vikings. Rhema Ogele is averaging 8.8 points over the last 10 games.

Hope Hassmann averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Vandals, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 29.5% from beyond the arc. Olivia Nelson is shooting 50.9% and averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 1-9, averaging 53.0 points, 27.7 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Vandals: 7-3, averaging 64.4 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

