Portland State hosts Montana State after McMahon’s 22-point performance

Montana State Bobcats (12-16, 7-8 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (16-12, 8-7 Big Sky)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vikings -3.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State visits Portland State after Patrick McMahon scored 22 points in Montana State’s 89-85 loss to the Montana Grizzlies.

The Vikings are 10-1 in home games. Portland State is 2-5 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bobcats are 7-8 in Big Sky play. Montana State is fourth in the Big Sky with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Brandon Walker averaging 4.0.

Portland State’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Montana State gives up. Montana State averages 72.0 points per game, 1.9 more than the 70.1 Portland State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylin Henderson averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Vikings, scoring 13.7 points while shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc. Terri Miller Jr. is shooting 53.8% and averaging 16.4 points over the past 10 games.

Walker is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Bobcats. Jabe Mullins is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 5-5, averaging 71.6 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 73.1 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

