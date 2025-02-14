Portland State hosts Hawthorne and Northern Colorado

Northern Colorado Bears (19-7, 11-2 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (15-10, 7-5 Big Sky) Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

Northern Colorado Bears (19-7, 11-2 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (15-10, 7-5 Big Sky)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado visits Portland State after Isaiah Hawthorne scored 24 points in Northern Colorado’s 77-61 win against the Sacramento State Hornets.

The Vikings are 9-1 on their home court. Portland State is second in the Big Sky scoring 77.1 points while shooting 48.3% from the field.

The Bears are 11-2 against Big Sky opponents. Northern Colorado is eighth in the Big Sky with 7.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Brock Wisne averaging 1.7.

Portland State makes 48.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than Northern Colorado has allowed to its opponents (45.5%). Northern Colorado averages 11.2 more points per game (81.2) than Portland State allows (70.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylin Henderson is averaging 13.7 points for the Vikings. Terri Miller Jr. is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

Hawthorne is averaging 17.2 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Bears. Quinn Denker is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 6-4, averaging 72.6 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Bears: 8-2, averaging 76.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

