Portland State faces Weber State, aims to break 10-game slide

Weber State Wildcats (10-14, 7-7 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (4-19, 1-13 Big Sky)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State will try to break its 10-game skid when the Vikings take on Weber State.

The Vikings are 3-10 in home games. Portland State averages 15.5 turnovers per game and is 2-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Wildcats are 7-7 in conference matchups. Weber State is fifth in the Big Sky scoring 65.1 points per game and is shooting 40.5%.

Portland State is shooting 38.2% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 39.4% Weber State allows to opponents. Weber State has shot at a 40.5% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points less than the 41.2% shooting opponents of Portland State have averaged.

The Vikings and Wildcats face off Saturday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alaya Fitzgerald is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Vikings. Kyleigh Brown is averaging 8.8 points and 3.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Taylor Smith is scoring 13.4 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Wildcats. Kendra Parra is averaging 14.2 points, four assists and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 0-10, averaging 57.0 points, 27.7 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 62.3 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

