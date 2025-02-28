Portland State faces Montana, aims for 10th straight home win

Montana Grizzlies (21-8, 14-2 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (17-12, 9-7 Big Sky) Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST…

Montana Grizzlies (21-8, 14-2 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (17-12, 9-7 Big Sky)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State will try to keep its nine-game home win streak alive when the Vikings take on Montana.

The Vikings have gone 11-1 in home games. Portland State is fourth in the Big Sky scoring 76.2 points while shooting 48.1% from the field.

The Grizzlies are 14-2 in Big Sky play. Montana has an 8-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Portland State makes 48.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than Montana has allowed to its opponents (45.7%). Montana scores 6.8 more points per game (76.3) than Portland State allows (69.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylin Henderson is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Vikings. Qiant Myers is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Malik Moore is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Money Williams is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 5-5, averaging 71.1 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Grizzlies: 10-0, averaging 79.2 points, 25.2 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 55.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

