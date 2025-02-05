Portland State faces Idaho, looks to break 5-game slide

Idaho Vandals (15-6, 7-3 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (4-14, 1-8 Big Sky) Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST…

Idaho Vandals (15-6, 7-3 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (4-14, 1-8 Big Sky)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State will try to stop its five-game losing streak when the Vikings take on Idaho.

The Vikings are 3-7 in home games. Portland State has a 1-10 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Vandals are 7-3 in Big Sky play. Idaho is the Big Sky leader with 27.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Jennifer Aadland averaging 8.1.

Portland State makes 37.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than Idaho has allowed to its opponents (34.6%). Idaho has shot at a 39.3% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points below the 40.8% shooting opponents of Portland State have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Laynee Torres-Kahapea is averaging 5.3 points for the Vikings. Alaya Fitzgerald is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

Olivia Nelson is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Vandals. Hope Hassmann is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 1-9, averaging 53.0 points, 27.7 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Vandals: 7-3, averaging 64.4 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.