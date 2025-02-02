Portland earns 84-64 victory over Pepperdine

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Max Mackinnon’s 24 points helped Portland defeat Pepperdine 84-64 on Saturday night. Mackinnon had six rebounds…

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Max Mackinnon’s 24 points helped Portland defeat Pepperdine 84-64 on Saturday night.

Mackinnon had six rebounds and seven assists for the Pilots (8-16, 3-8 West Coast Conference). Chris Austin scored 20 points while shooting 7 for 12 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. Austin Rapp went 4 of 12 from the field (4 for 10 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points.

Dovydas Butka finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Waves (9-14, 3-7). Jaxon Olvera added 14 points for Pepperdine. Moe Odum finished with nine points and two steals.

Portland took the lead two minutes into the first half and never looked back. The score was 53-35 at halftime, with Mackinnon racking up 17 points. Portland outscored Pepperdine by two points over the final half, while Austin led the way with a team-high 10 second-half points.

NEXT UP

Portland plays Thursday against Santa Clara at home, and Pepperdine visits Washington State on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.