Porter, Winthrop Eagles to host McIntyre and the Longwood Lancers

Longwood Lancers (19-9, 10-4 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (14-13, 8-6 Big South) Rock Hill, South Carolina; Wednesday, 5:30 p.m.…

Longwood Lancers (19-9, 10-4 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (14-13, 8-6 Big South)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Amourie Porter and Winthrop host Kiki McIntyre and Longwood in Big South play.

The Eagles are 9-3 on their home court. Winthrop has a 3-8 record against teams over .500.

The Lancers have gone 10-4 against Big South opponents. Longwood is second in the Big South giving up 59.6 points while holding opponents to 40.2% shooting.

Winthrop’s average of 4.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 5.0 per game Longwood allows. Longwood has shot at a 42.3% clip from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 40.1% shooting opponents of Winthrop have averaged.

The Eagles and Lancers face off Wednesday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Porter is averaging 12.8 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Eagles. Konnor Gambrell is averaging 11 points over the last 10 games.

Mariah Wilson is scoring 10.9 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Lancers. Malea Brown is averaging 0.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 58.5 points, 29.8 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points per game.

Lancers: 6-4, averaging 62.8 points, 28.9 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 11.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.