Porter, Winthrop Eagles square off against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (10-12, 6-3 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (11-11, 5-4 Big South)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Catherine Alben and Charleston Southern visit Amourie Porter and Winthrop on Wednesday.

The Eagles are 7-2 in home games. Winthrop is 6-9 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Buccaneers have gone 6-3 against Big South opponents. Charleston Southern is 3-11 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Winthrop’s average of 4.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Charleston Southern allows. Charleston Southern averages 57.5 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 62.5 Winthrop allows to opponents.

The Eagles and Buccaneers face off Wednesday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Porter is shooting 49.7% and averaging 13.1 points for the Eagles. Olivia Wagner is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Alben is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Buccaneers. Shimei Muhammad is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 58.9 points, 28.9 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 9.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points per game.

Buccaneers: 6-4, averaging 62.1 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

