Porter scores 22, Middle Tennessee knocks off Kennesaw State 76-75

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Jestin Porter had 22 points in Middle Tennessee’s 76-75 victory over Kennesaw State on Saturday night.

Jlynn Counter made a pair of free throws to give Middle Tennessee a five points lead at 76-71 with 21 seconds left. Adrian Wooley made two free throws with five seconds left to end it.

Porter shot 8 of 16 from the field, including 5 for 8 from 3-point range, for the Blue Raiders (16-8, 7-4 Conference USA). Essam Mostafa scored 17 points and added seven rebounds. Justin Bufford finished with 10 points.

The Owls (14-10, 6-5) were led in scoring by Wooley, who finished with 29 points and seven assists. Simeon Cottle added 16 points for Kennesaw State. Rongie Gordon had 13 points and 12 rebounds.

Porter scored 14 points in the first half for Middle Tennessee, who led 49-34 at halftime. Middle Tennessee used a 7-0 run in the second half to build a 14-point lead at 59-45 with 13:14 left.

