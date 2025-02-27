Porter leads Appalachian State against Coastal Carolina after 22-point showing

Appalachian State Mountaineers (13-15, 9-8 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (21-7, 11-6 Sun Belt) Conway, South Carolina; Friday, 5…

Appalachian State Mountaineers (13-15, 9-8 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (21-7, 11-6 Sun Belt)

Conway, South Carolina; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State visits Coastal Carolina after Zada Porter scored 22 points in Appalachian State’s 57-55 loss to the Georgia Southern Eagles.

The Chanticleers are 13-2 in home games. Coastal Carolina ranks eighth in the Sun Belt with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Alancia Ramsey averaging 2.6.

The Mountaineers are 9-8 against conference opponents. Appalachian State averages 16.1 turnovers per game and is 5-2 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Coastal Carolina makes 43.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than Appalachian State has allowed to its opponents (39.7%). Appalachian State averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Coastal Carolina allows.

The Chanticleers and Mountaineers face off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ramsey is averaging 12.4 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Chanticleers. Jayden Marable is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

Mara Neira averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, scoring 7.7 points while shooting 33.1% from beyond the arc. Porter is shooting 50.6% and averaging 11.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chanticleers: 8-2, averaging 71.1 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Mountaineers: 3-7, averaging 59.2 points, 27.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

