Porter and the Winthrop Eagles visit conference foe Gardner-Webb

Winthrop Eagles (11-10, 5-3 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (7-13, 4-4 Big South) Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Saturday, 1…

Winthrop Eagles (11-10, 5-3 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (7-13, 4-4 Big South)

Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ashley Hawkins and Gardner-Webb host Amourie Porter and Winthrop in Big South play Saturday.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 4-4 in home games. Gardner-Webb is 3-7 against opponents with a winning record.

The Eagles have gone 5-3 against Big South opponents. Winthrop is 3-7 against opponents over .500.

Gardner-Webb’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Winthrop allows. Winthrop averages 4.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Gardner-Webb gives up.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs and Eagles match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lauren Bailey averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Runnin’ Bulldogs, scoring 9.6 points while shooting 26.7% from beyond the arc. Hawkins is shooting 38.3% and averaging 20.1 points over the past 10 games.

Porter is averaging 13 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Eagles. Ronaltha Marc is averaging 8.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Runnin’ Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 68.2 points, 33.3 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 60.6 points, 30.4 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 9.7 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.