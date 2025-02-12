Porter and the Appalachian State Mountaineers take on conference foe JMU

Appalachian State Mountaineers (13-10, 9-3 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (21-4, 12-0 Sun Belt) Harrisonburg, Virginia; Thursday, 5 p.m.…

Appalachian State Mountaineers (13-10, 9-3 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (21-4, 12-0 Sun Belt)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: JMU takes on Appalachian State in a matchup of Sun Belt teams.

The Dukes are 10-1 in home games. JMU has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Mountaineers are 9-3 against Sun Belt opponents. Appalachian State is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

JMU’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Appalachian State gives up. Appalachian State averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game JMU gives up.

The Dukes and Mountaineers match up Thursday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zakiya Stephenson is averaging 4.8 points for the Dukes. Peyton McDaniel is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games.

Mara Neira is shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, while averaging 7.4 points and 1.6 steals. Zada Porter is averaging 12.7 points and 3.6 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 10-0, averaging 77.7 points, 39.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points per game.

Mountaineers: 6-4, averaging 65.5 points, 29.9 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.