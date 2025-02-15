Pope leads Texas State against South Alabama after 22-point game

Texas State Bobcats (13-13, 6-7 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (17-9, 9-4 Sun Belt) Mobile, Alabama; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Texas State Bobcats (13-13, 6-7 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (17-9, 9-4 Sun Belt)

Mobile, Alabama; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaguars -6.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State plays South Alabama after Tylan Pope scored 22 points in Texas State’s 72-60 win over the UL Monroe Warhawks.

The Jaguars are 11-4 on their home court. South Alabama is seventh in the Sun Belt with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Barry Dunning Jr. averaging 5.3.

The Bobcats are 6-7 in conference games. Texas State has a 3-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

South Alabama averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 7.4 per game Texas State gives up. Texas State scores 12.1 more points per game (75.7) than South Alabama gives up (63.6).

The Jaguars and Bobcats face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myles Corey is shooting 44.6% and averaging 14.7 points for the Jaguars. Dunning is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

Drue Drinnon averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 6.8 points while shooting 48.1% from beyond the arc. Pope is shooting 54.5% and averaging 18.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 5-5, averaging 68.3 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 76.2 points, 31.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

