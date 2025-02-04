Pope and the Texas State Bobcats visit conference foe Old Dominion

Texas State Bobcats (12-11, 5-6 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (10-13, 6-5 Sun Belt) Norfolk, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Texas State Bobcats (12-11, 5-6 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (10-13, 6-5 Sun Belt)

Norfolk, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion takes on Texas State in a matchup of Sun Belt teams.

The Monarchs have gone 6-7 at home. Old Dominion is 4-12 against opponents over .500.

The Bobcats are 5-6 against Sun Belt opponents. Texas State scores 76.7 points and has outscored opponents by 4.1 points per game.

Old Dominion is shooting 40.2% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points lower than the 44.0% Texas State allows to opponents. Texas State has shot at a 46.6% clip from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points greater than the 43.1% shooting opponents of Old Dominion have averaged.

The Monarchs and Bobcats square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Johnson is averaging 8.3 points and 4.2 assists for the Monarchs. Sean Durugordon is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games.

Kaden Gumbs is averaging 12 points, 4.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Bobcats. Tylan Pope is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 5-5, averaging 64.7 points, 34.7 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 76.2 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.