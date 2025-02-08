Polite scores 18 as UNC Greensboro takes down Western Carolina 74-70

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Ronald Polite had 18 points in UNC Greensboro’s 74-70 victory over Western Carolina on Saturday night.…

Polite shot 7 of 15 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Spartans (16-9, 9-3 Southern Conference). Donovan Atwell scored 12 points while going 5 of 14 (1 for 7 from 3-point range) and added five rebounds. Demetrius Davis went 3 of 10 from the field (2 for 7 from 3-point range) to finish with 10 points.

Bernard Pelote led the way for the Catamounts (6-17, 2-10) with 17 points. Marcus Kell added 16 points and 11 rebounds for Western Carolina. Chevalier Emery also had 15 points.

Both teams play again on Wednesday. UNC Greensboro hosts VMI and Western Carolina hosts East Tennessee State.

