Planutis scores 32 as Mercyhurst beats Chicago State 90-68

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Jeff Planutis’ 32 points led Mercyhurst over Chicago State 90-68 on Thursday night. Planutis made 10…

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Jeff Planutis’ 32 points led Mercyhurst over Chicago State 90-68 on Thursday night.

Planutis made 10 3-pointers for the Lakers (15-16, 9-7 Northeast Conference). Bernie Blunt added 18 points while going 5 of 7 from the floor, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and 5 for 6 from the line while he also had six rebounds. Aidan Reichert had 14 points and shot 5 of 8 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line.

Jalen Forrest led the way for the Cougars (4-26, 4-11) with 19 points. Quincy Allen added 16 points and three steals for Chicago State. Gabe Spinelli had 13 points and four assists. The Cougars prolonged their losing streak to six in a row.

Chicago State visits Saint Francis in its next matchup on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.