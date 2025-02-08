Planutis scores 28, Mercyhurst beats Le Moyne 82-78

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Jeff Planutis scored 28 points as Mercyhurst beat Le Moyne 82-78 on Saturday. Planutis also added…

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Jeff Planutis scored 28 points as Mercyhurst beat Le Moyne 82-78 on Saturday.

Planutis also added six assists for the Lakers (13-14, 7-5 Northeast Conference). Aidan Reichert scored 24 points while shooting 9 for 18 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line and added five rebounds. Bernie Blunt shot 3 for 10 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

AJ Dancier led the way for the Dolphins (7-18, 2-8) with 32 points. Nate Fouts added 17 points and nine rebounds for Le Moyne. Robby Carmody also had 11 points and five assists.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Thursday. Mercyhurst visits Cent. Conn. St. and Le Moyne hosts Wagner.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

