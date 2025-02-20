Pittsburgh visits Florida State following Gordon’s 34-point game

Pittsburgh Panthers (11-16, 3-11 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (20-6, 10-4 ACC) Tallahassee, Florida; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Pittsburgh Panthers (11-16, 3-11 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (20-6, 10-4 ACC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State hosts Pittsburgh after O’Mariah Gordon scored 34 points in Florida State’s 83-82 win over the Miami Hurricanes.

The Seminoles have gone 12-2 at home. Florida State is 17-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.2 turnovers per game.

The Panthers are 3-11 against ACC opponents. Pittsburgh is 6-15 against opponents over .500.

Florida State scores 90.8 points, 23.9 more per game than the 66.9 Pittsburgh allows. Pittsburgh averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Florida State gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ta’Niya Latson is averaging 26.2 points, 4.6 assists and 2.3 steals for the Seminoles. Gordon is averaging 16.3 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 52.0% over the last 10 games.

Khadija Faye is scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 10.0 rebounds for the Panthers. Mikayla Johnson is averaging 13.7 points and 3.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 7-3, averaging 85.4 points, 34.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 61.4 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

