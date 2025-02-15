Pittsburgh takes on Virginia following Faye’s 23-point game

Virginia Cavaliers (12-13, 4-9 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (11-15, 3-10 ACC) Pittsburgh; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh takes…

Virginia Cavaliers (12-13, 4-9 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (11-15, 3-10 ACC)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh takes on Virginia after Khadija Faye scored 23 points in Pittsburgh’s 88-57 loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Panthers have gone 8-6 at home. Pittsburgh gives up 66.4 points and has been outscored by 4.4 points per game.

The Cavaliers have gone 4-9 against ACC opponents. Virginia is 7-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Pittsburgh’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Virginia gives up. Virginia has shot at a 42.2% rate from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 39.7% shooting opponents of Pittsburgh have averaged.

The Panthers and Cavaliers match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brooklynn Miles is averaging 4.8 points and 3.2 assists for the Panthers. Faye is averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games.

Kymora Johnson is averaging 17.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Cavaliers. Latasha Lattimore is averaging 16.3 points, eight rebounds and 2.3 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 60.3 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Cavaliers: 3-7, averaging 66.4 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

