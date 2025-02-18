Pittsburgh hosts Syracuse after Lampkin’s 26-point game

Syracuse Orange (11-15, 5-10 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (15-10, 6-8 ACC) Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers…

Syracuse Orange (11-15, 5-10 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (15-10, 6-8 ACC)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -10.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse plays Pittsburgh after Eddie Lampkin Jr. scored 26 points in Syracuse’s 88-82 loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Panthers are 11-3 on their home court. Pittsburgh averages 77.2 points while outscoring opponents by 6.1 points per game.

The Orange are 5-10 against ACC opponents. Syracuse is 5-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.0 turnovers per game.

Pittsburgh is shooting 45.7% from the field this season, the same percentage Syracuse allows to opponents. Syracuse has shot at a 45.1% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points greater than the 43.9% shooting opponents of Pittsburgh have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Austin averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 9.3 points while shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc. Ishmael Leggett is shooting 41.7% and averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

JJ Starling is scoring 18.7 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Orange. Lampkin is averaging 13 points and 11.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 70.7 points, 28.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Orange: 3-7, averaging 73.4 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.