Pittsburgh hosts Miami (FL) following Cleveland’s 32-point game

Miami Hurricanes (6-18, 2-11 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (14-10, 5-8 ACC)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) plays Pittsburgh after Matthew Cleveland scored 32 points in Miami (FL)’s 91-84 win over the Syracuse Orange.

The Panthers are 10-3 in home games. Pittsburgh averages 77.4 points and has outscored opponents by 6.1 points per game.

The Hurricanes are 2-11 against conference opponents. Miami (FL) has a 4-11 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Pittsburgh is shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points lower than the 49.4% Miami (FL) allows to opponents. Miami (FL) averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Pittsburgh gives up.

The Panthers and Hurricanes square off Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Austin is shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 9.3 points and 1.8 blocks. Jaland Lowe is shooting 36.4% and averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

Brandon Johnson is averaging 7.6 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Hurricanes. Austin Swartz is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 2-8, averaging 68.0 points, 27.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Hurricanes: 2-8, averaging 71.9 points, 27.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

