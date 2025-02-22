Pittsburgh hosts Clemson following McQueen’s 21-point game

Clemson Tigers (13-13, 6-9 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (11-17, 3-12 ACC) Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Clemson faces…

Clemson Tigers (13-13, 6-9 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (11-17, 3-12 ACC)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson faces Pittsburgh after Loyal McQueen scored 21 points in Clemson’s 72-46 victory against the SMU Mustangs.

The Panthers have gone 8-7 at home. Pittsburgh averages 16.0 turnovers per game and is 6-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Tigers are 6-9 in ACC play. Clemson is 6-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.2 turnovers per game.

Pittsburgh’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Clemson allows. Clemson averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Pittsburgh gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khadija Faye is shooting 48.3% and averaging 18.5 points for the Panthers. Mikayla Johnson is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

McQueen is scoring 13.3 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists for the Tigers. Hannah Kohn is averaging 10.0 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 32.6% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 2-8, averaging 59.7 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 35.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 62.0 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

