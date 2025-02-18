Pittman, Tulane Green Wave to visit Crawford, Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Tulane Green Wave (15-9, 8-5 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (12-13, 6-7 AAC) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Tulane Green Wave (15-9, 8-5 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (12-13, 6-7 AAC)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sherese Pittman and Tulane visit Delanie Crawford and Tulsa in AAC play.

The Golden Hurricane are 9-4 on their home court. Tulsa has a 3-12 record against teams above .500.

The Green Wave are 8-5 in AAC play. Tulane is 3-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Tulsa averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 5.3 per game Tulane allows. Tulane averages 69.3 points per game, 3.7 more than the 65.6 Tulsa allows.

The Golden Hurricane and Green Wave meet Wednesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hadley Periman is averaging 8.1 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Golden Hurricane. Crawford is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

Victoria Keenan is shooting 45.2% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Green Wave, while averaging 9.5 points and 1.7 steals. Pittman is averaging 13.5 points and 7.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Hurricane: 5-5, averaging 64.7 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Green Wave: 6-4, averaging 66.0 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

