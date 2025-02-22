Pissis scores 27 as New Hampshire knocks off Albany 71-60

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Sami Pissis’ 27 points helped New Hampshire defeat Albany 71-60 on Saturday night. Pissis added six…

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Sami Pissis’ 27 points helped New Hampshire defeat Albany 71-60 on Saturday night.

Pissis added six rebounds for the Wildcats (8-21, 6-8 America East Conference). Davide Poser scored 13 points, going 4 of 8 (4 for 7 from 3-point range). Khalil Badru had 11 points and shot 5 for 13, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc.

Byron Joshua led the way for the Great Danes (14-14, 6-7) with 20 points and six rebounds. Kacper Klaczek added 10 points and six rebounds for Albany. Kheni Briggs also put up 10 points.

Both teams play on Thursday. New Hampshire hosts Maine and Albany travels to play UMBC.

