Pissis’ 27 help New Hampshire take down UMBC 79-78

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Sami Pissis had 27 points and Anthony McComb III hit a 3-pointer with 8.3 seconds to play in New Hampshire’s 79-78 victory over UMBC on Thursday night.

Pissis missed a 3-point shot from the left corner but McComb chased down the offensive rebound in the opposite corner and hit the go-ahead shot. Regimantas Ciunys missed a potential winning jumper at the buzzer.

Pissis shot 7 of 21 from the field, including 2 for 13 from 3-point range, and went 11 for 14 from the line for the Wildcats (5-19, 3-6 America East Conference). Khalil Badru scored 21 points and added five rebounds. McComb went 7 of 16 from the field (3 for 7 from 3-point range) to finish with 18 points.

Ace Valentine made two free throws that gave UMBC a 75-64 lead with four minutes to play but the Wildcats closed the game on a 15-3 run.

The Retrievers (11-13, 3-6) were led in scoring by Marcus Banks, who finished with 30 points. Ciunys added 14 points for UMBC. Marlon Short finished with nine points and three steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. New Hampshire hosts NJIT and UMBC goes on the road to play Maine.

